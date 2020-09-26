Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 1,029 positives bring statewide total to 155,232

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 26, that there were 1,029 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 155,232.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Allegheny is reporting an increase of 102 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between September 19th and September 25th is 182,437 with 5,520 positive cases.

There were 26,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 25th. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 8,103 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 22 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 392 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,830,292 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 22,680 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,988 cases among employees, for a total of 27,668 at 973 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,430 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,595 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.