Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,078 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 55,316

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 9, that there are 1,078 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 55,316.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The state is reporting an increase of 72 new deaths today, bringing the statewide total to 3,688 deaths in Pennsylvania.

“As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 221,791 patients who have tested negative to date. Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 11,239 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,605 cases among employees, for a total of 12,844 at 530 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 2,518 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 3,685 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.