Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,116 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 41,165

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 26, that there are 1,116 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 41,165.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Today, the state is reporting 1,550 deaths in Pennsylvania.

All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

“As we see the number of new COVID-19 cases continuously change across the state that does not mean we can stop practicing social distancing. We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families and our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but others. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, Secretary of Health.

There are 157,428 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 6,813 resident cases of COVID-19, and 822 cases among employees, for a total of 7,635 at 431 distinct facilities in 40 counties.