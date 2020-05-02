Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 1,334 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 48,305

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 2, that there are 1,334 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 48,305.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today, the department reported 64 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,418 in Pennsylvania.

There are 187,071 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,827 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,148 cases among employees, for a total of 9,975 at 478 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 1,614 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 2,989 of our total cases are in health care workers.