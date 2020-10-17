Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 1,857 positives bring statewide total to 180,943

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 17, that there were 1,857 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 180,943. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 132 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 193 cases, Berks is reporting an increase of 108 cases, Delaware is reporting an increase of 104 and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 98 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 10 and October 16 is 234,583 with 9,778 positive cases. There were 41,794 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 16.

There are 8,466 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,673 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 648 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,119,850 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 24,482 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,361 cases among employees, for a total of 29,843 at 1,021 distinct facilities in 62 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,608 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,618 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.