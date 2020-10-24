Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 2,043 positives bring statewide total to 192,622

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 24, that there were 2,043 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 192,622. Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020.

The department will no longer be including counties with increases of more than 100 cases in the daily releases.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

The number of tests administered within the last seven days between October 17th and October 23rd is 232,253 with 11,679 positive cases.

There were 38,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 23rd.

There are 8,654 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 29 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 2,395 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,215,057 individuals who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 25,252 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,489 cases among employees, for a total of 30,741 at 1,043 distinct facilities in 63 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,702 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,971 of our total cases are among health care workers.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies.

Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts