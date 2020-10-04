Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 2,251 two-day positives bring statewide total to 163,535

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12:00 a.m., October 4th, there were 2,251 additional positive cases of COVID-19 over two days, bringing the statewide total to 163,535.

A technical issue that is now resolved caused the delay in Saturday’s reporting and the need to report a two-day total today. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of persons tested and reported to the Department of Health within the last seven days (between September 27th and October 3rd) is 187,883. Of these, 23,979 persons were reported yesterday, October 3rd.

There are 8,216 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 850 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,931,635 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,232 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,153 cases among employees, for a total of 28,385 at 991 distinct facilities in 62 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,483 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 10,963 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.