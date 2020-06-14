Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 336 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 78,798

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 14, that there are 336 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 78,798. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,215 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

There are 630 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 504,435 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,578 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,929 cases among employees, for a total of 19,507 at 638 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,268 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,982 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.