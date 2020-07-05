Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 479 positives bring statewide total to 89,854

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 5, that there are 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,806 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.