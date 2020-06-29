Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 492 positives bring statewide total to 85,988

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 29, that there are 492 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,988.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in all phases of reopening. Consistent mask wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,508 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.