Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 504 positives bring statewide total to 81,266

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 20, that there are 504 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 81,266.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,419 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Erie County reportedly has a total of 524 cases of COVID-19. Out of these cases 453 are positive and 71 are probable. Erie County also is reported to have 8,910 negative cases.

“With more than half of the state now in the green phase of the process to reopen, it is essential that we continue to take precautions to protect against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The commonwealth’s careful, measured approach to reopening is working as we see case counts continue to decline even as many other states see increases. But the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

The importance of masks even in counties in the green phase could have lasting effects as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 631 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 556,461 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,000 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,034 cases among employees, for a total of 20,034 at 658 distinct facilities in 47 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,381 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,180 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.