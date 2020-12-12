Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: 5,668 patients hospitalized and 1,151 patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 12, that there were 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.

There are 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by over 4,700 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 through December 11 stood at 16.2%

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 11, there were 201 new deaths reported for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 30,918 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,025,253 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 43,225 resident cases of COVID-19, and 7,925 cases among employees, for a total of 51,150 at 1,390 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 7,451 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. Approximately 16,562 of our total cases are among health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19: