Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: 5,925 patients hospitalized and 1,196 patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 25th, that there were 7,581 additional positive cases of COVID-19, and as of 12:00 a.m., December 26th there were 7,174 additional positive cases bringing the statewide total to 605,141.

There are 5,925 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, nearly double the peak in the spring.

Of that number, 1,196 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,600 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 11th – December 17th stood at 15.8%.

As of 11:59 p.m., Thursday, December 24th, there were 139 new deaths reported and as of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 25th, there were 26 new deaths reported for a total of 14,883 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 47,287 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 639 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,221,108 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 50,970 resident cases of COVID-19, and 9,180 cases among employees, at 1,454 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 8,412 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 18,497 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

Through Dec. 22nd:

109 hospitals have received 127,755 vaccine doses.

Through Dec. 26th:

66,350 doses of the vaccine have been administered.

A spreadsheet of facilities that have received vaccine can be found here.



