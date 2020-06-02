Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 612 positives bring statewide total to 72,894

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 2, that there are 612 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 72,894.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,667 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 100 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away. As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 399,361 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,660 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,696 cases among employees, for a total of 18,356 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,597 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,523 of our total cases are in health care workers.

