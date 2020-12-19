Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: 6,147 patients hospitalized and 1,232 patients in the Intensive Care Unit

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., December 19th, that there were 9,834 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 548,489.

There are 6,147 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, double the peak in the spring.

Of that number, 1,232 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of December 4 – December 10 stood at 16.2%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, December 18, there were 217 new deaths reported for a total of 13,825 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 39,924 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,131,631 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 47,189 resident cases of COVID-19, and 8,616 cases among employees, for a total of 55,805 at 1,428 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of the total deaths, 8,065 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 17,656 of our total cases are among health care workers.