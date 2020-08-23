Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 619 positives bring statewide total to 129,048

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 22, that there are 619 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 129,048.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Erie County is reporting 13 new positive cases since Saturday August 22nd. The County total is now at 1,296.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 86 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 80 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 16 and August 22 is 157,396 with 4,889 positive cases.

There were 20,088 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 22. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,578 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 645 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,708 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,387 cases among employees, for a total of 25,095 at 915 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths 5,126 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,307 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.