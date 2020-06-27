Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 621 positives bring statewide total to 84,991

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 27, that there are 621 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 84,991.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,603 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 24 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

Mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

Consistent mask wearing, even in counties in the green phase, could have lasting benefits as a COVID-19 surge is possible this fall.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 646,780 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,622 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,193 cases among employees, for a total of 20,815 at 684 distinct facilities in 51 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,446 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.