Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 680 positives bringing the statewide total to 71,415

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 30, that there are 680 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 71,415.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 73 new deaths.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away. As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 616 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 375,731 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,280 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently, 57 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening. The first 18 counties moved to green yesterday.

All remaining red counties are expected to move to yellow by June 5.