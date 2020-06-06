Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 701 positives bring statewide total to 75,086

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 6, that there are 701 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 75,086.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,931 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 45 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As Pennsylvania continues to move forward in the process to reopen, we need to remember that the threat from COVID-19 has not gone away. As counties move into the yellow and green phases, we must take personal responsibility to protect others. Wearing a mask, continuing to maintain social distancing, and washing your hands frequently are all steps we can take to help protect others, including our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 620 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 435,122 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 16,056 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,793 cases among employees, for a total of 18,849 at 613 distinct facilities in 45 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,092 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 5,703 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.