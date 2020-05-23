Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 725 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 66,983

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 23, that there are 725 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 66,983.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,096 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 112 new deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,437 cases among employees, for a total of 16,923 at 589 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,349 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 5,064 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening.