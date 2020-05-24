Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 730 positives bring statewide total to 67,713

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 24, that there are 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 67,713.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 5,124 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 28 new deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said.

There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,099 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year.

Currently, 49 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening.