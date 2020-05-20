Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 746 positives bring statewide total to 64,412

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 20, that there are 746 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 64,412.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 4,767 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 143 new deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 293,244 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,947 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,244 cases among employees, for a total of 16,191 at 559 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,172 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 4,751 of our total cases are in health care workers.