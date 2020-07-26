Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 800 positives bring statewide total to 107,425

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 26, that there are 800 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 133 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 148 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases.

There were 17,542 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,118 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place new mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home.

Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,939 our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.