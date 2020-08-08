Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 813 positives bring statewide total to 118,092

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 8, that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 118,092.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 146 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 1st and August 7th is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases.

There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,214,965 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,975 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,620 of our total cases are amongst health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Tomorrow’s data release will be available by 5 p.m. due to an IT system update according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.