Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 813 positives bring statewide total to 94,689

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., July 11, that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 94,689.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.

The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.

There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away, and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The Department of Health is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Just over 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 26 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to over 16 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to over 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Just over 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 5 7counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 7,097 of the total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.