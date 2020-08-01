Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 888 positives bring statewide total to 112,936

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., August 1, that there are 888 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 112,936.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 66 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 167 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 25 and July 31 is 156,111 with 6,477 positive cases.

There were 21,388 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 31. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,204 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 1,119,386 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,558 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,954 cases among employees, for a total of 23,512 at 856 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,906 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 8,271 our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.