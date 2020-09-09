Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 931 positives bring statewide total to 141,290

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 9th, that there are 931 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 141,290.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Centre is reporting an increase of 180 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 2nd and September 8th is 145,946 with 5,564 positive cases.

There were 18,127 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 8th. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,805 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 14 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to saving lives and keeping our kids in school,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning August 29th, the department began publishing COVID-19 case counts using the updated standardized case definition for COVID-19 from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists.

This revised case definition updates criteria for case identification and case classification based on the continued evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic. It updates probable case classifications and adds suspect case classifications.

The definition for confirmed cases using a positive PCR test has not changed. Viral antigen tests, which identify people who are likely currently infected, will now be considered a probable case, even if the individual has no symptoms or exposure history.

Persons with a positive antibody (serology) test, moving forward, will no longer be considered a probable case. However, cases previously counted as probable cases, using the prior national case definition, will remain counted as probable cases.

There are 77 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,625,640 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,499 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,630 cases among employees, for a total of 26,129 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,262 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,945 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.