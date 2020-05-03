Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 962 positives which brings Statewide total to 49,267

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 3rd, that there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19.

This brings the statewide total to 49,267. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today the department reported 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania.

There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.

Approximately 3,031 of our total cases are in health care workers.