Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 963 positives bring statewide total to 138,625

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., September 5th, that there are 963 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 138,625.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19. Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 124 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 29th and September 4th is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases.

There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 4th. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as we protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, including our children as they start school and our loved ones in long-term care facilities,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. We know that the cases in schools and in facilities such as nursing homes are often a reflection of the spread of the virus in the local community. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 75 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,589,081 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,346 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,587 cases among employees, for a total of 25,933 at 945 distinct facilities in 61 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 5,238 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 9,861 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.