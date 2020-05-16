Department of Health Provides Update on COVID-19, 989 Positives Bring Statewide Total to 61,611

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 16, that there are 989 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 61,611.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today, the state is reporting 4,403 total deaths, an increase of 61 new deaths.

“As counties move from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place. We must continue to protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, which includes our seniors, those with underlying health issues, our healthcare workers and our first responders. I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 13,257 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,075 cases among employees, for a total of 15,332 at 556 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,043 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. Approximately 4,432 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, 37 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 12 more will move to the yellow phase on May 22.