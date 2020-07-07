Department of Health provides update on COVID-19, 995 positives bring statewide total to 91,299

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed that as of July 7th at 12:00 a.m. there are 995 additional positive cases of Covid-19.

This brings the statewide total to 91,299. Currently all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health new cases in Allegheny County have increased by 204 cases overnight.

Philadelphia County increased by 288 cases, but according to the Department of Health those cases represent cases over several weeks, and are not all people recently tested. This is due to a lag time in reporting from the Philadelphia Department of Health.

The Department of Health has administered 98,707 tests since July 1st. Out of those tests 4,693 have resulted in positive cases.

There are 6,787 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 33 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

“As the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings this holiday weekend. Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away and we are seeing cases rise, especially in Southwest Pennsylvania,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

The Department of Health is once again requiring masks to be worn in all businesses and when individuals leave their homes.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 758,803 patients who have tested negative to date.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.

This resulted in an alert being sent to healthcare providers over the holiday weekend concerning the changing COVID-19 cases demographics.

More cases have been reported in younger age groups than in those who are of ages 50 to 64 as well as 65 and older.

According to the department the following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 30 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 15 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 15 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases so far in July; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to about 14 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,003 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,359 cases among employees, for a total of 21,362 at 719 distinct facilities in 55 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,626 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 6,855 of our total cases are in health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.