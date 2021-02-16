Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: More than 1.7 million vaccinations to date

Three-Day Total of 6,893 New Cases, 2,447 Patients Hospitalized and 504 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 16th, there were 2,377 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,945 new cases reported Monday, February 15 and 2,571 new cases reported Sunday, February 14 for a three-day total of 6,893 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 899,237.

There are 2,447 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 504 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 2,300 since the end of September.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 5 – February 11 stood at 8.0%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 13, there were 24 new deaths, as of 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 14th, there were 23 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. on Monday, February 15th, there were seven new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 23,126 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14 and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,703,685 doses total through February 15: First doses, 80 percent (1,282,045 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 37 percent (421,640 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 104,768 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,783,099 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,555 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,695 cases among employees, for a total of 78,250 at 1,556 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,023 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

A county breakdown can be found here. Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,195 of our total cases are among health care workers.