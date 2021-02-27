Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: more than 2.3 million vaccinations to date

3,361 New Cases, 1,897 Patients Hospitalized and 403 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 27th, there were 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 929,697.

There are 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 403 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,900 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12th – February 18th stood at 6.5%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 26th, there were 132 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st. Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,172,900 doses will have been allocated through February 27: 225,890 first doses will have been allocated this week. 180,610 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,172,900 doses allocated through February 27, we have administered 2,307,725 doses total through February 26: First doses, 88 percent (1,621,102 administered of 1,836,065 allocated) Second doses, 51 percent (686,623 administered of 1,336,835 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 110,412 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,876,216 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,835 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,059 cases among employees, for a total of 79,894 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,435 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,770 of our total cases are among health care workers.