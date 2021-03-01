Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: more than 2.4 million vaccinations to date

The two-Day Total of 3,573 New Cases, 1,720 Patients Hospitalized and 374 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 1st, there were 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,945 new cases reported Sunday, February 28, for a two-day total of 3,573 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 933,270.

There are 1,720 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 374 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,000 lower than it was at the peak on December 25, 2020.

However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 19 – February 25 stood at 6.3%.

The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, February 27th, there were 21 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, February 28th, there were 5 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,026 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th, Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st, and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine the week of Mar. 1st.

Please note that this includes vaccine administration through CVS as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6: 336,870 first doses will have been allocated this week. 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.



To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,426,963 doses total through February 28: First doses, 78 percent (1,687,711 administered of 2,172,935 allocated) Second doses, 48 percent (739,252 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 110,921 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 636 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,889,842 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 66,936 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,073 cases among employees, for a total of 80,009 at 1,567 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,454 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,799 of our total cases are among health care workers.