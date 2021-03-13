Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: more than 3.5 million vaccinations to date, more than 1.1 million Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated

2,840 New Cases, 1,463 Patients Hospitalized and 313 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., March 13th, that there were 2,840 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 964,296.
There are 1,463 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 313 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25th, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of March 5th – March 11th stood at 5.7%.
The most accurate daily data is available on the website, with archived data also available.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, March 12th, there were 43 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,573 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.
The Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID-19 vaccine was first allocated to Pennsylvania the week of March 1, and the commonwealth is using it for a special initiative involving educators.
Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania do not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.
- More than 3.5 million doses of vaccine administered across the state — more vaccine administered than 44 other states.
- More than 1.2 million people fully vaccinated — more than 74,000 people per day receiving vaccinations.
- Nearly 1 million people aged 65 and older vaccinated.
- More than 390,000 total doses have been administered to long-term care and other facilities through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership where more than 156,000 residents and staff are fully vaccinated.
- This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:
- 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.
- 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.
- To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 3,535,956 doses total through March 12:
- First doses, 97 percent (2,361,804 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)
- Second doses, 68 percent (1,200,195 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are 116,909 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.
There are 3,989,292 individuals who have tested negative to date.
In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 68,470 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,835 cases among employees, for a total of 82,305 at 1,558 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.
Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,762 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.
Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.
The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.
Approximately 25,686 of our total cases are among health care workers.