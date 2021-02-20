Department of Health provides update on COVID-19: over 1.9 million vaccinations to date

2,818 New Cases, 2,061 Patients Hospitalized and 441 Patients in the Intensive Care Unit.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., February 20th, that there were 2,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 911,591.

There are 2,061 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 441 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,500 lower than it was at the peak on December 25th, 2020.

The current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3rd, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of February 12th – February 18th stood at 6.5%.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, February 19th, there were 90 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, for a total of 23,570 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Pennsylvania hospitals began receiving shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 14th and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine the week of Dec. 21st.

Please note that this does include vaccine administration through the CVS and Walgreens as part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership.

Vaccination numbers for Pennsylvania does not include Philadelphia, which is its own jurisdiction, or federal facilities, which are working directly with the federal government.

This week, a total of 326,850 doses will have been allocated through February 20: 183,575 first doses will have been allocated this week. 143,275 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 2,766,400 doses allocated through February 20, we have administered 1,931,557 doses total through February 19: First doses, 88 percent (1,421,115 administered of 1,610,175 allocated) Second doses, 44 percent (510,442 administered of 1,156,225 allocated)



Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 107,257 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 637 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,815,778,266 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 65,992 resident cases of COVID-19, and 12,816 cases among employees, for a total of 78,808 at 1,565 distinct facilities in all 67 counties.

Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,223 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Note that the number of deaths reported to NEDSS is not exactly the same as the COVID-19 related deaths reported by the death registry.

The number of deaths among nursing and personal care home residents and employees is taken from the PA-NEDSS death data, as this information is not available in the death registry data.

Approximately 24,419 of our total cases are among health care workers.