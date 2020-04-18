Department of Health provides update on COVID-19 with an additional 1,628 cases in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed today April 18th that there are now 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide total to 31,069 positive cases.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have reported cases of COVID-19. All positive cases have been reported to be treated at a hospital or in isolation at home.

The Department of Health has reported 80 new deaths among the positive cases. This brings the statewide total to 836.

The department also reports 122,896 patients who have tested negative for COVID-19 to this date.