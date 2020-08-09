Department of Health releases COVID-19 statistics update for August 9th

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers for Erie County as well as the state and surrounding areas as of Sunday August 9th.
In Erie County, The Department of Health is reporting eight new positive cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number to 1,102 as well as a total of 26 deaths.
Across the commonwealth the Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 760 additional positive cases which brings the state-wide total to over 118,000 cases. One new death was reported which now brings the statewide total to 7,314.
Crawford County is reporting two new cases which brings their total to 141 positive cases.
Warren County has reported one new case which brings their total to 23 positive cases.
Over in Chauatauqua County, New York, the total number of positive cases for COVID-19 is 255.
Finally in Ashtabula County, Ohio, there are a total of 569 positive cases of COVID-19.