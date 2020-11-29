Department of Health releases COVID-19 update for Pennsylvania

Across the commonwealth, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 5,529 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The total number of cases reported since March now stands at over 357,000.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report this Sunday.

Over 10,000 people in the State of Pennsylvania have passed away from COVID-19 since March.

Erie County is continuing to see triple digit cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Erie County is reporting 113 new cases. The total number of cases since March for Erie County now stands at 5,247.

Elsewhere in the region, Crawford County is reporting 64 new cases which brings their total to 1,871.

Warren county is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19.

Ashtabula County is reporting 42 new cases since Wednesday and now stands at over 2,500 cases of COVID-19.

Chautauqua County is reporting 24 new cases of COVID-19 which brings their total to 1,671.