Department of Health releases weekly data on COVID-19 contact tracing in the state

The Department of Health released an update today on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data.

The department reports that between Sunday, August 16 and Saturday, August 22, there were 4,536 COVID-19 cases statewide. 78% of all cases had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report.

Within that same time period, there were 1,242 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services.

“In order to successfully mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we use proven public health strategies such as case investigations, contact tracing efforts and ongoing monitoring and rely on Pennsylvanians to do their part to answer the call,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We have a growing team of dedicated professionals equipped to do this work and truly make a difference, but we need our fellow Pennsylvanians to pick up the phone when they call, share where they went and who they came in contact with to complete a case investigation. We are all united in this together, so please make the right choice to answer the call, it will help to stop this virus in its tracks before it could affect more of our loved ones, co-workers or friends across the state.”

During a case investigation, public health professionals spend 30 to 60 minutes asking questions to ensure all potential close contacts are identified. They collect information about who the person came in contact with and where they went while they were infectious.

Of the 1,242 contact tracers there are 71 volunteers, 10 care resource managers, and 30 contact tracing supervisors. These staff monitored 9,335 contacts that were identified during the case investigations.

The department also reports that the total number of contact tracing staff increased by 132 since last week.

You can find more information on the state’s contact tracing efforts and all available contact tracing positions at the Department of Health’s website here.

The department reminds Pennsylvanians that mask-wearing is required when visiting businesses or in any setting outside the home where social distancing is difficult. Remember: My mask protects you; your mask protects me.