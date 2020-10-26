Department of Health releases weekly update on PA COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data

The Department of Health released its weekly update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data for the week of Oct. 11-17.

“As we continue to see a rise in cases, we need to complete case investigations and perform contact tracing to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in its tracks. We cannot effectively stop the spread unless Pennsylvanians do their part: answer the call,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “By answering the call, you are helping to complete a case investigation and protecting those you’ve been in contact with. If someone knows they’ve been exposed to COVID-19, they can quarantine, seek a test or medical care, and stay home to help stop the spread.”

Between Sunday, October 11 and Saturday, October 17, there were 9,754 COVID-19 cases statewide and 35 percent of all cases had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report.

Within the same time period of October 11 to October 17, there were 1,435 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services as well as volunteers from Co-County Wellness in Berks County and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Currently, 790 paid employees have been onboarded through a partnership with Insight Global. An additional 210 paid staff will be hired through the end of October. These staff monitored 8,757 contacts who were identified during the case investigations.

On September 22, the department launched COVID Alert PA, a free mobile app that uses Bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19.

You can find more information on the state’s contact tracing efforts and all available contact tracing positions at the Department of Health’s website here.

Pennsylvanians are reminded that mask-wearing is required when visiting businesses or in any setting outside the home where social distancing is difficult.