Department of Health releases weekly update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data

The Department of Health released its weekly update on Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing data.

“As Pennsylvania experiences increases in cases, the demand for case investigations and contact tracing increase,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Case investigations and contact tracing are proven public health strategies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, but in order to work successfully, we need Pennsylvanians to answer the phone. When you are confirmed positive, a public health professional will call to find out where you went while infectious and with whom you came in contact. Pennsylvanians can unite against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, washing hands, practicing social distancing, downloading the COVID Alert PA app and answering the call to stop this virus in its tracks before it affects your loved ones, co-workers or friends across the state.”

Contact tracing is the process of identifying, notifying, and monitoring anyone who came in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19 while they were infectious.

The contact tracing process is not possible without a case investigation by a public health professional. Case investigators make the initial call to those with positive COVID-19 test results.

During the case investigation, public health professionals spend 30 to 60 minutes asking questions to ensure all potential close contacts are identified. They collect information about with whom the case came in contact and where the case went while infectious.

Between Sunday, September 26 and Saturday, October 3, there were 6,812 COVID-19 cases statewide and 52 percent of all cases had a case investigation started within 24 hours of receiving the positive report.

After the initial case investigation is complete, contact tracing begins.

Within the same time period of September 26 to October 3, there were 1,548 contact tracing staff working with local and county health entities, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services as well as volunteers from Co-County Wellness in Berks County and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

Currently, 790 paid employees have been onboarded through a partnership with Insight Global. An additional 210 paid staff will be hired through the end of October. These new positions include contact tracing supervisors and care resource coordinators, who will help to refer Pennsylvanians to services during quarantine.

These staff monitored 10,909 contacts that were identified during the case investigations.

On September 22, the department launched COVID Alert PA, a free mobile app that uses Bluetooth technology to let a person know that they have been exposed to COVID-19 without compromising the identity or location of either the person using the app, or of the person to whom they may have been exposed.

This app helps the contact tracing process by identifying and notifying those people identified as close contacts through Bluetooth technology when a person with COVID-19 does not remember everyone with whom they may have come in contact while infectious, for example, the someone they sat next to on a bus.

As the contact tracing program expands, the Department of Health continues to work in partnership with over 150 organizations, in addition to the county and municipal health departments, through regional partnerships to help gather and answer questions, identify problems and find solutions to improve contact tracing efforts within the region.

Each regional partnership has met at least once, and includes public health staff, health providers, academic institutions, community organizations, and other stakeholders interested in helping to coordinate and engage around contact tracing efforts.

Organizations and entities interested in partnering in these efforts should reach out to RA-DHCONTACTTRACING@pa.gov.

You can find more information on the state’s contact tracing efforts and all available contact tracing positions at the Department of Health’s website here.

Pennsylvanians are reminded that mask-wearing is required when visiting businesses or in any setting outside the home where social distancing is difficult. Remember: My mask protects you; your mask protects me.