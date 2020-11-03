Department of Health reports highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in PA with 2,875 new positive cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., November 3rd that there were 2,875 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 214,871.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases. You can find daily data on the website, with archived data also available.

The department also reported 32 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,855 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 27 and November 2 is 259,898 with 16,301 positive cases. There were 39,561 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 2.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 3,846 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

As of today, 2,354,346 individuals have tested negative.

Of those who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Approximately 2% are ages 5-12;

Approximately 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 21% are ages 65 or older.

There are 1,352 individuals currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 301 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,500 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,725 cases among employees, for a total of 32,225. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,816 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. 12,595 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa”.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.