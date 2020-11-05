Department of Health reports highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases in PA with 2,900 new positive cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., November 5th that there were 2,900 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 220,566.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases.

The department also reported 47 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,937 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 29 and November 4 is 288,689 with 16,992 positive cases. There were 43,941 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 4.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 4,375 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

As of today, 2,391,336 people have tested negative.

There are 1,531 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 335 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 26,902 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,785 cases among employees, for a total of 32,687. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,860 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

To date, 12,747 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.