Department of Health reports highest daily increase of COVID-19 cases with 3,384 new positive cases

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 6th that there were 3,384 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 223,950.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases.

The department also reported 38 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 8,975 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 30 and November 5 is 301,056 with 17,690 positive cases. There were 49,528 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 5. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

To date, 2,408,366 individuals have tested negative.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 4,743 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 646 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure. There are 2,408,366 individuals who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,599 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 351 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,104 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,810 cases among employees, for a total of 32,914. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,903 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

As of today, 12,811 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.