Department of Health reports record high 5,488 new cases of COVID-19 in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 12th that there were 5,488 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 248,856.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The department also reported 49 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,194 deaths.

Yesterday, Nov. 11th, the department reported 4,711 new cases, and 59 new deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 5 and November 11 is 331,492 with 25,702 positive cases. There were 50,997 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 11. This is a record high number of PCR test results reported to the department.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 7,189 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are currently 2,080 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. Of that number, 438 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,576 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,972 cases among employees, for a total of 34,548. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,999 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,202 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

To date, 2,506,649 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.