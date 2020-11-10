Department of Health reports record high increase of COVID-19 cases with 4,361 new positive cases in PA; 62 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 10th that there were 4,361 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 238,657.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases that has been reported to date.

The department also reported 62 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,086 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 3 and November 9 is 329,919 with 18,670 positive cases. There were 41,926 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 9.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 6,165 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 1,827 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 393 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,924 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,902 cases among employees, for a total of 33,826. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,036 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

To date, 2,470,785 people have tested negative.