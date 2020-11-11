Department of Health reports record high increase of COVID-19 cases with 4,711 new positive cases in PA; 59 new deaths

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 11th that there were 4,711 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 243,368.

According to the department, this is the highest daily increase of cases to date.

The department also reported 59 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 9,145 deaths.

Yesterday, Nov. 10th, the department reported 4,361 new positive cases in PA; 62 new deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 4 and November 10 is 354,972 with 23,786 positive cases. There were 43,158 PCR test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 10.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 6,208 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are currently 1,948 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 417 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 28,142 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,932 cases among employees, for a total of 34,077. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,922 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,036 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

To date, 2,888,761 people have tested negative.