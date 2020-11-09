Department of Health reports two-day total of 6,311 new positive cases of COVID-19 in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m. November 9th that there were 3,402 new cases, in addition to 2,909 new cases reported Sunday, November 8th for a two-day total of 6,311 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 234,296.

The department also reported as of 11:59 p.m., Saturday November 8th that there were five new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, November 9th that there were four new deaths reported for a total of 9,024 deaths.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 2 and November 8 is 329,072 with 20,958 positive cases. There were 40,108 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 7 and 38,284 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 8.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 5,629 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 645 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 27,729 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,879 cases among employees, for a total of 33,608. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,907 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here. As of today, 12,975 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

There are 1,652 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 353 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

To date, 2,455,856 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.