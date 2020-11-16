Department of Health reports two-day total of 9,675 new positive cases of COVID-19; 2,440 people hospitalized, 531 in ICU

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported as of 12 a.m., Nov. 16th that there were 4,476 new cases, in addition to 5,199 new cases reported Sunday, November 15th for a two-day total of 9,675 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 269,613.

The department also reported as of 11:59 p.m., Saturday, November 14, that there were 38 new deaths, and as of 11:59 p.m., Sunday, November 15, that there were 13 new deaths, for a total of 9,325 deaths.

There are currently 2,440 people hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 531 people are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The statewide percent positivity for the week of November 6 – November 12 stood at 9.6%.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 9 and November 15 is 366,285 with 35,355 positive cases. There were 43,106 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 13 and 60,982 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 14.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 8,655 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 644 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 29,774 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,141 cases among employees, for a total of 35,915. Out of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 6,070 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. As of today, 13,527 of Pennsylvania’s total cases are in health care workers.

To date, 2,573,621 people have tested negative in Pennsylvania.



